HealthMin Rafila: Psychological trauma is oftentimes more difficult to solve than current health conditions

HealthMin Rafila: Psychological trauma is oftentimes more difficult to solve than current health conditions. Psychological trauma is oftentimes more difficult to solve than current health conditions, Health Minister Alexandru Rafila said on Monday, June 20, World Refugee Day, attending the inauguration of primary care and mental health services at the Integrated Refugee Services Centre at ROMEXPO, (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]