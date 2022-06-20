President Iohannis attends the Three Seas Summit and Business Forum in Riga

President Iohannis attends the Three Seas Summit and Business Forum in Riga. President Klaus Iohannis on Monday attends the seventh Summit of the Three Seas Initiative (3SI) and the fourth edition of the Three Seas Initiative Business Forum organized in Riga, the Presidential Administration said. Given the new geopolitical context marked by the Russian Federationâ€™s war (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]