Airline staff shortages cause huge delays at Bucharestâ€™s Henri Coanda Airport

Airline staff shortages cause huge delays at Bucharestâ€™s Henri Coanda Airport. An unfortunate situation occurred at Otopeni airport over the weekend, as flights were seriously delayed, causing travelers to have to wait for departure for hours, while in some cases their flights ended up being canceled. Romanian news channel Antena 3 covered the story, with images showing (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]