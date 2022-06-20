Competition Council Greenlights Dan Ostahieâ€™s Takeover of Porsche Bank Romania

Competition Council Greenlights Dan Ostahieâ€™s Takeover of Porsche Bank Romania. Romaniaâ€™s Competition Council has greenlighted the takeover of Porsche Bank Romania by Dan Ostahie, the businessman who owns the Altex Group. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]