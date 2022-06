DefMin Dincu attends unveiling of monument to fallen Romanian WWI soldiers in Bolzano

DefMin Dincu attends unveiling of monument to fallen Romanian WWI soldiers in Bolzano. Romania’s Defence Minister Vasile Dincu is attending today the unveiling of a monument to fallen Romanian WWI soldiers buried in Italy, in the northern Italian city of Bolzano. He will also have a working lunch with his Italian counterpart Lorenzo Guerini. The Romanian war memorial in Italy was (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]