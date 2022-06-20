DefMin Dincu attends unveiling of monument to fallen Romanian WWI soldiers in Bolzano

DefMin Dincu attends unveiling of monument to fallen Romanian WWI soldiers in Bolzano. Romaniaâ€™s Defence Minister Vasile Dincu is attending today the unveiling of a monument to fallen Romanian WWI soldiers buried in Italy, in the northern Italian city of Bolzano. He will also have a working lunch with his Italian counterpart Lorenzo Guerini. The Romanian war memorial in Italy was (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]