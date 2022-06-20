The track to success: How Romanian David Popovici became the new star in world swimming



17-year old swimmer David Popovici is the new phenomenon in Romanian sports and a rising international star. Last summer, he was the youngest contender in two Olympic finals and the fourth-best in the world in 200 m freestyle. This year, he has already surpassed his previous performance by (...)