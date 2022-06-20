A new star is born: David Popovici becomes first Romanian male swimmer to win world championship

A new star is born: David Popovici becomes first Romanian male swimmer to win world championship. Romanian 17-year-old swimmer David Popovici won the 200-meter freestyle final at the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest on Monday, June 20. This performance brought him the first gold medal at a World Championship. This is also Romania's first world gold medal in a menâ€™s swimming (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]