June 20, 2022

Cupio Cosmetics Brand Owner Rents 3,200 Sqm Storage Space in CTPark Timisoara Ghiroda
Jun 20, 2022

The group of companies that owns the Romanian cosmetics brand Cupio has leased 3,200 square meters of warehouse space in the CTPark Timisoara Ghiroda project, located near Timisoara International Airport, to support plans to develop its network of physical stores, as well as its online (...)

European Commission Approves EUR500M Afforestation Scheme For Romania Private and public owners of plots of land appropriate for afforestation are offered grants under a EUR500 million scheme 100% funded under the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), already approved by the European Commission.

Aquila Shares Included In FTSE Russell Indices Dedicated To Emerging Markets The shares of Romanian fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) distributor Aquila Part Prod (AQ.RO) will be included in the FTSE Russell indices dedicated to emerging markets, starting with June 20.

Red Bull Romaniacs 2022: Sibiu to host hard enduro race next month Red Bull Romaniacs, one of the toughest hard enduro races of the season, will take place between July 26 and July 30 in Sibiu and on off-road trails in the Carpathian Mountains. This year's participants will be professionals and enduro enthusiasts from over 50 countries, including Graham (...)

Survey: Inflation tops Romanians' concerns Inflation is currently the main concern of Romanians, according to a survey carried out by AHA Moments and Rethink Romania, a think tank established by a group of entrepreneurs. The respondents adopt a cautious behavior to overcome this period and choose to consume less, while searching for (...)

Amid a global crisis, how can Romanian import-export automotive companies protect their profits The number of new car registrations in Romania soared at the beginning of the year, reaching 37.447 units, a 35.56% increase from the similar interval last year. Judging only by this number, the car industry is booming for big and small players alike. But what is lurking behind the scenes is a (...)

Dentons advises Lucy Group on the acquisition of Flashnet Dentons, the world’s largest law firm, assisted UK-headquartered Lucy Group Ltd in the acquisition of an 80 percent shareholding in Flashnet S.A., a Romanian-based specialist in the design, development and manufacture of smart lighting and smart city control systems. The transaction also (...)

Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: Cupio, a Romanian brand of professional cosmetics, leased 3,200 sq. m of warehouse spaces in CTPark Timișoara The group of companies which owns Cupio, a Romanian brand of professional cosmetics, leased 3,200 sq. m of warehouse spaces in the CTPark Timișoara Ghiroda project, located near the Timișoara International Airport. The transaction was brokered by the Cushman & Wakefield Echinox real estate (...)

 


