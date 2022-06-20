Cupio Cosmetics Brand Owner Rents 3,200 Sqm Storage Space in CTPark Timisoara Ghiroda

Cupio Cosmetics Brand Owner Rents 3,200 Sqm Storage Space in CTPark Timisoara Ghiroda. The group of companies that owns the Romanian cosmetics brand Cupio has leased 3,200 square meters of warehouse space in the CTPark Timisoara Ghiroda project, located near Timisoara International Airport, to support plans to develop its network of physical stores, as well as its online (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]