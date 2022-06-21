Bluespace Technology and Microelectronica compete with Bosch, Continental, NXP to develop Romania’s microchip industry

Bluespace Technology and Microelectronica compete with Bosch, Continental, NXP to develop Romania’s microchip industry. Out of the list of ten companies initially proposed, eight qualified after the pre-selection for the EUR 500 mln program financed by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan to develop the microelectronics industry in Romania, Ziarul Financiar announced on June 20. Among the companies on the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]