Iaki Hotel 2021 Turnover Up 31% To RON17.2M YOY

Iaki Hotel 2021 Turnover Up 31% To RON17.2M YOY. The 4-star Iaki hotel in Romania’s seaside resort Mamaia, owned by former soccer international Gheorghe Hagi, posted RON17.2 million turnover last year, up 31% from 2020. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]