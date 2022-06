Alka Aims for RON329.8M Turnover in 2022, Up 17% from 2021

Alka Trading Co, the biggest company part of Alka group, a producer of croissants, biscuits and wafers, has budgeted RON329.8 million turnover for 2022, up 17% from the previous year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]