Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: Cupio, a Romanian brand of professional cosmetics, leased 3,200 sq. m of warehouse spaces in CTPark Timișoara

Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: Cupio, a Romanian brand of professional cosmetics, leased 3,200 sq. m of warehouse spaces in CTPark Timișoara. The group of companies which owns Cupio, a Romanian brand of professional cosmetics, leased 3,200 sq. m of warehouse spaces in the CTPark Timișoara Ghiroda project, located near the Timișoara International Airport. The transaction was brokered by the Cushman & Wakefield Echinox real estate (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]