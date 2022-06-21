Nestlé launches on the Romanian market NESVITA® brand,a range of products that support a healthy lifestyle
Jun 21, 2022
Nestlé launches on the Romanian market NESVITA® brand, a snack of oats with fiber, vitamins and minerals. According to a study conducted by Nestlé in December 2021, for 72% of romanians in urban areas, the ingredients are the most important in the decision to purchase a food product. That is... (...)
