 
Romaniapress.com

June 21, 2022

Nestlé launches on the Romanian market NESVITA® brand,a range of products that support a healthy lifestyle
Jun 21, 2022

Nestlé launches on the Romanian market NESVITA® brand,a range of products that support a healthy lifestyle.

Nestlé launches on the Romanian market NESVITA® brand, a snack of oats with fiber, vitamins and minerals. According to a study conducted by Nestlé in December 2021, for 72% of romanians in urban areas, the ingredients are the most important in the decision to purchase a food product. That is... (...)

[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

A&D Pharma Leases 35,000 Sqm Warehouse In CTPark Mogosoaia Logistics Project CTP Group, the largest owner, developer and manager of industrial and logistics space in Europe, has delivered a built-to-suit warehouse covering approximately 35,000 square meters for A&D Pharma – Dr.Max Group, the leading pharmacy chain in Central Eastern (...)

Azomures Temporarily Halts Products Due to Natural Gas Price Azomures, the largest natural gas consumer in Romania and the main fertilizer producer, will temporarily suspend production of ammonia due to natural gas prices, the company said in a press release.

Marius Maican To Coordinate Technology Department Of Orange Romania As Of July 2022 Marius Maican has been appointed Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Orange Romania, leader of the local telecom market, starting July 1, 2022.

Accor To Open New Mercure Hotel In Romania In 3Q/2023 Accor, world-leading hospitality group, on Wednesday announced the signing of a new franchise agreement for the opening of a Mercure hotel on the Iron Gates (Portile de Fier) Riviera, by the Danube River, the company said in a (...)

Startup The Outfit Raises EUR1M In New Seed Funding Round Romanian startup The Outfit, an online personal styling service, has raised EUR766,000 in a new seed funding round. Including this latest round, the start-up has raised a total of EUR1 million.

Romanian prime minister and EAU president discuss oil & gas supply Romanian prime minister Nicoale Ciucă and sheik Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, president of the United Arab Emirates, recently met to discuss the diversification of the European oil and natural gas supply. The meeting took place in Abu Dhabi between June 20-21. The ministers of transport, energy, (...)

Romania's Parliament passes controversial bill that changes "sex education" into "sanitary education" After two years of debate between political parties, Romania’s Chamber of Deputies passed a bill concerning sex education classes in schools. However, the new law allows sex education to be taught only to students in grade 8 or higher, and only with the consent of their parents or guardians. (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |