Aquila Shares Included In FTSE Russell Indices Dedicated To Emerging Markets. The shares of Romanian fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) distributor Aquila Part Prod (AQ.RO) will be included in the FTSE Russell indices dedicated to emerging markets, starting with June 20. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]