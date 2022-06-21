David Popovici wins the gold medal in the men’s 200m freestyle event at the World Swimming Championships in Budapest



17-year-old Romanian swimmer David Popovici on Monday evening won the gold medal in the men’s 200m freestyle event at the World Swimming Championships in Budapest, clocking in at 1 min 43.21 seconds. Popovici thus broke his own junior world record set in Sunday’s semifinals (1 min 44.40 seconds). (...)