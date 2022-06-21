English-Romanian rower team wants to break the world record for crossing the Black Sea

English-Romanian rower team wants to break the world record for crossing the Black Sea. A team of four rowers has set out across the Black Sea in an attempt to break the world record for crossing it. The men left Romania on June 21, and are planning on covering the 1,200-km long route to Batumi, Georgia in just 8 days. Pro TV spoke to them right before their departure, getting (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]