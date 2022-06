Digi Communications Gets 5G Spectrum Frequency User Rights in Belgium

Digi Communications Gets 5G Spectrum Frequency User Rights in Belgium. Telecommunications operator Digi Communications (DIGI.RO) announced that Citymesh Mobile, a joint venture where the Romanian subsidiary of Digi and Citymesh, a company registered in Belgium and part of the IT group Cegeka, on June 21, 2022, won the 5G spectrum frequency user rights in the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]