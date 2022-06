Eurostat: Romania Overtakes Greece By Purchasing Power In 2021

Eurostat: Romania Overtakes Greece By Purchasing Power In 2021. Actual Individual Consumption (AIC) is a measure of material welfare of households. In 2021, AIC per capita expressed in Purchasing Power Standards (PPS) varied from 63% to 146% of the EU average across the 27 Member States. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]