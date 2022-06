MedLife Buys Medici’s Clinics In Timisoara

MedLife Buys Medici’s Clinics In Timisoara. MedLife, the leader of the private medical services market in Romania on Tuesday (June 21) announced the signing of the acquisition for 80% of the shares of Medici’s, the most important local medical operator in Timisoara (western (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]