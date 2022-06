Retailer Smyk Romania Sees Sales up 70% in 2021

Retailer Smyk Romania Sees Sales up 70% in 2021. Polish-held retailer of products for children Smyk All for Kids Romania posted RON90.5 million sales in 2021, 70% higher than in 2020 and expects the trend to continue in 2022, says general manager Sorin Stancu. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]