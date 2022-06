SeedBlink Launches Second Funding Round In Bulgaria For Agritech Startup Agriniser

SeedBlink Launches Second Funding Round In Bulgaria For Agritech Startup Agriniser. SeedBlink, the European investment platform specialising in funding and scaling technology startups, is launching a new funding round for Agriniser, the UK-based Bulgarian Agritech company that has developed a digital marketplace where one can buy and sell grain, as per a (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]