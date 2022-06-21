Team Romania at the Invictus Games The Hague, decorated by president Iohannis
President Klaus Iohannis signed a decree on Tuesday for decorating several military that took part in the Invictus Games The Hague 2022, a press release sent by the Presidential Administration informs. As a sign of appreciation for results obtained in Invictus Games The Hague 2022, for their (...)
