PSD suggests maximum prices to keep increases in fuel prices in check

PSD suggests maximum prices to keep increases in fuel prices in check. The Social Democratic Party (PSD) says setting maximum prices for the final customer or constraining markups on the whole commercial chain, from the producer to the petrol station, are options that should be urgently discussed within the governing coalition. In a press release to Agerpres on (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]