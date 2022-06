Agroland Agribusiness Starts Share Buyback Program

Agroland Agribusiness Starts Share Buyback Program. Agroland Agribusiness (AAB.RO), a company that sells inputs for organic and traditional agriculture and is part of the Agroland group, has notified the Bucharest Stock Exchange of its plan to conduct a share buyback program between June 20, 2022 and December 4, (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]