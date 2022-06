Romanians Spent EUR1.9B Abroad in Jan-April 2022, Double the Level of Year-Earlier Period

Romanians Spent EUR1.9B Abroad in Jan-April 2022, Double the Level of Year-Earlier Period. Romanians spent EUR1.9 billion on travel abroad in January-April 2022, from EUR953 million in the same period of last year, when there were travel restrictions in force amid the pandemic, in line with central bank (NBR) official (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]