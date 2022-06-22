Workspace Studio becomes MillerKnoll Certified Dealer and expands portfolio of premium home furnishing brands

Workspace Studio becomes MillerKnoll Certified Dealer and expands portfolio of premium home furnishing brands. Workspace Studio Group is targeting a turnover of over 11 million euros this year Bet on premium design in all market segments: office, residential, commercial Premium offices in 2022: budget per workstation up 20%; floor space per employee up 30-50%, increasing adoption of design pieces