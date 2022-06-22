SAS and Polytechnic University of Bucharest launch a postgraduate program in data analytics
Jun 22, 2022
Labour market faces a gap of 25,000 data science jobs in 2022 alone SAS, a global leader in advanced data analytics solutions, is launching a postgraduate continuous education program in partnership with Polytechnic University of Bucharest – UPB. The decision is part of SAS’ sustained effort to (...)
