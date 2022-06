Banca Comerciala Romana Lists RON702M Green Bonds On June 22

Banca Comerciala Romana Lists RON702M Green Bonds On June 22. Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR), one of the most important financial groups in Romania, is listing a new green bonds issue, worth RON702 million, under the stock ticker BCR27A, on Wednesday (June 22). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]