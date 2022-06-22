PM Ciuca, UAE’s President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan discuss oil and gas supply amidst ongoing tensions in the Black Sea region

On a working visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Romania's Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca met UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss diversifying oil and gas supply resources amidst ongoing tensions in the Black Sea region. According to a press statement released by the