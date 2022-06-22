Camicna Development develops Acmanic, a boutique luxury residential project worth EUR 25 million

Camicna Development develops Acmanic, a boutique luxury residential project worth EUR 25 million. The project proposes a small community, totalling only 51 apartments, consisting entirely of duplexes of over 120 square meters, with spacious terraces and gardens Acmanic is located near Baneasa forest, in the immediate vicinity of Mark Twain high school and Cambridge School of Bucharest.