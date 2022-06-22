SeedBlink launches the second round of funding in Bulgaria for Agriniser, an agritech startup



This is the second Bulgarian company raising capital on SeedBlink in Bulgaria following Dronamics in December 2021. Agriniser has 1,500 grain buyers and sellers and transactions of 13.6 million EUR worth of grain since the platform is operational, in Bulgaria only. The investment will be used (...)