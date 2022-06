Medical services provider MedLife acquires 80% stake in Timișoara network of clinics

Medical services provider MedLife acquires 80% stake in Timișoara network of clinics. Private medical services provider MedLife has acquired an 80% stake in the shares of Medici’s, a network of clinics in Timișoara, in western Romania. Medici’s, which has a network of four clinics, is currently building a multidisciplinary hospital in Timișoara. Under the deal, MedLife is taking (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]