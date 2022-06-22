OMV Petrom Board Oks Share Capital Increase By Maximum Value of RON585M Up To RON6.2B

OMV Petrom (SNP.RO), Romania's only oil and gas producer, on Wednesday said that, based on the authorization received from the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders dated April 27, 2022, the Executive Board approved the share capital increase via in-kind and cash contribution, by a (...)