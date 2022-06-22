ForMin Aurescu co-chairs the meeting of the Cooperation Commission between the Government of Romania and the Government of the United Arab Emirates



The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, is currently paying a working visit to the United Arab Emirates, where he coordinates the works of the second meeting of the Cooperation Commission between the Government of Romania and the Government of the United Arab Emirates, which takes (...)