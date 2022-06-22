EnergMin Popescu: Romania is interested in purchasing LNG, oil, petroleum products from the UAE to diversify its supply sources and routes



EnergMin Popescu: Romania is interested in purchasing LNG, oil, petroleum products from the UAE to diversify its supply sources and routes.

Romania is interested in purchasing liquefied natural gas (LNG), oil and petroleum products from the United Arab Emirates in order to diversify its supply sources and routes, according to Romanian Energy Minister Virgil Popescu. “Today, I participated in the opening of the second session of the (...)