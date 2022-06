Romanian prime minister and EAU president discuss oil & gas supply

Romanian prime minister and EAU president discuss oil & gas supply. Romanian prime minister Nicoale Ciucă and sheik Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, president of the United Arab Emirates, recently met to discuss the diversification of the European oil and natural gas supply. The meeting took place in Abu Dhabi between June 20-21. The ministers of transport, energy, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]