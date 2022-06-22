Romanian swimmer David Popovici wins second gold medal at World Championships

Romanian swimmer David Popovici wins second gold medal at World Championships. Romania’s new star, 17-year old David Popovici, won his second gold medal at the World Championships in Budapest on Wednesday, June 22. Popovici won the men’s 100-meter freestyle final just two days after getting the gold in the 200-meter race. However, his time in the final (47:58) was below hi (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]