Furniture Maker Lemet Investments Reach EUR7M In H1LEMET, one of the largest local furniture manufacturers in Romania, has invested more than EUR7 million in the construction of new production facilities and the development of the LEMS furniture store network in the first half.
Beltrame Group Starts Rebar Production After Acquisition Of COS TargovisteAfter the acquisition of COS Targoviste in March this year, AFV Beltrame Group, one of the largest producers of steel bars and special steels in Europe, started the process of staff recruitment and modernization of the plant and started the production of rebar under the Donalam brand, thus (...)
Softbinator Technologies Fully Acquires E-spres-ohSoftbinator Technologies, a Romanian software company founded by Daniel Ilinca, on Thursday announced the conclusion of a sale-purchase agreement for the full takeover of E-spres-oh, an IT company based in Timisoara, in order to expand its customer portfolio, especially on the US (...)
Bicycle Maker Eurosport DHS Posts EUR79M Revenue in 2021Bicycle manufacturer Eurosport DHS, controlled by Chinese and German investors, posted RON388.6 million (EUR79 million) revenue in 2021, up 16% from the previous year’s more than RON334.8 million (EUR69.2 million), ZF has calculated from publicly available (...)