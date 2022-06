Furniture Maker Iris Service Ciuc Doubles Its Net Profit YoY To RON13.5M In 2021

Furniture Maker Iris Service Ciuc Doubles Its Net Profit YoY To RON13.5M In 2021. Romanian furniture manufacturer Iris Service Ciuc, held by entrepreneur Negru Petru, on Wednesday said it ended 2021 with a turnover of RON143.8 million (EUR29.2 million), up 48% from RON97.1 million (EUR20.1 million) in 2020, in line with finance ministry (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]