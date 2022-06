Romania SME Guarantee Fund Reports 7% Higher Net Profit, Of RON34.5M, For 1Q/2022

Romania SME Guarantee Fund Reports 7% Higher Net Profit, Of RON34.5M, For 1Q/2022. Romania’s national guarantee fund for small and medium-sized businesses (FNGCIMM) on Wednesday said it had a net profit of RON34.5 million in the first quarter of 2022, up 7% on the year and 36% above the targeted level. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]