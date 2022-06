Certion Inaugurates Moussay Olimp Beach Club Project In Olimp Resort In Over EUR500,000 Investment

Certion Inaugurates Moussay Olimp Beach Club Project In Olimp Resort In Over EUR500,000 Investment. Romanian company Certion, which develops real estate projects in local seaside and mountain resorts, has inaugurated the Moussay Olimp Beach Club project in Olimp seaside resort, following an investment of over EUR500,000. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]