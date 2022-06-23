RO ruling coalition leaders claim they agreed on scheme to cap fuel price

RO ruling coalition leaders claim they agreed on scheme to cap fuel price. The Government will reveal on June 23 a mechanism for "compensating" the end-user price of fuels, said prime minister Nicolae Ciuca, who also serves as the leader of the Liberal Party, and the president of the Social Democrats, Marcel Ciolacu, in an informal meeting with the media, Digi24.ro (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]