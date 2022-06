NEPI Rockcastle would buy more Romanian shopping malls

NEPI Rockcastle would buy more Romanian shopping malls. NEPI Rockcastle, the largest mall owner in Romania, announced that its turnover rose by a double-digit rate compared to 2019, surpassing expectations, based on the savings the Romanians accumulated during the pandemic. The new management of the company announced that the level of basic rent (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]