RO bank BCR lists second "green" bond at local stock exchange BVB

RO bank BCR lists second "green" bond at local stock exchange BVB. Banca Comerciala Româna (BCR), a major financial group in Romania part of Erste Bank Group, listed on June 22 a new green bonds issue worth RON 702 mln (EUR 140 mln). The non-preferential senior green bonds have a maturity of 5 years and an annual fixed rate of 9.079%. "These offers, in (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]