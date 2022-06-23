Albalact 2021 Turnover Up 11% To RON848M YOY

Albalact 2021 Turnover Up 11% To RON848M YOY. Albalact, the largest company in Romania’s dairy sector and part of Lactalis Romania group, in 2021 reached RON848.7 million turnover, up 11% year-on-year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]