Four-Star Nyota Hotel of Mamaia Projects 10% Turnover Growth in 2022
Jun 23, 2022
Four-Star Nyota Hotel of Mamaia Projects 10% Turnover Growth in 2022.
Four-star Nyota Hotel & Conference Center of Mamaia, with a capacity of 73 accommodation places, has budgeted 10% higher turnover for this year.
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
|SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
|
Latvia's ELKO Reports Record Turnover Of $105M In Romania In 2021
ELKO Romania, a company member of Latvia’s ELKO Group, one of the largest regional wholesalers of IT and consumer electronics products, had a turnover of $105 million in 2021, up 28% from 2020, and its profit grew to $0.7 million, company representatives said in a (...)
The European Film Festival is back in Timisoara between June 24 and 26
The European Film Festival is hosting a special edition in Timișoara this weekend, June 24 - June 26, at Victoria Cinema. Every year the European Film Festival chooses its ambassador, and this year the position is taken by director Monica Stan, who has created a trailer inspired by her latest (...)
Gross Written Premiums on Romania's Insurance Market Rise 46% to RON4.66B in Q1
Romania’s insurance market reached a gross written premium volume of RON4.66 billion in the first three months of 2022, a record increase of 46% compared with the year-ago period, the representatives of the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) said in their latest (...)
Romanian Blouse Day: An identity brand for Romania
The Romanian Blouse is not just a simple object, but an identity brand for Romania, says the manager of the National Museum of the Romanian Peasant, Virgil Stefan Nitulescu. “I hope that all Romanians understand that this is not a propaganda action [the declaration by law of Romanian Blouse (...)
Education minister: More pupils get pass grades at National Evaluation, pass rate gap between urban and rural persists
A total of 82.3% of the pupils who sat the National Evaluation, the exam at the end of the secondary school cycle, had results higher than grade 5, the passing grade, education minister Sorin Cîmpeanu said at a press conference on June 23, quoted by News.ro. The exam result is the average grade (...)
The largest pharmaceutical storage facility in Romania: CTP delivers a 35,000 sq m built-to-suit warehouse on the ring road of Bucharest
CTP, Continental Europe’s largest listed owner, developer and manager of high quality industrial and logistics real estate, has successfully delivered a built-to-suit warehouse with approx. 35,000 sq m for A&D Pharma – Dr.Max Group, the leading pharmacy chain in Central Eastern Europe. CTPark (...)
KADRA: 5 innovative projects for more sustainable cities
Many of the world’s major cities are undergoing an accelerating transformation that indicates a trend that can no longer be ignored. In order to provide a quality life for residents, cities need to become smart and green. Paris, Prague and Amsterdam, Stockholm, Barcelona, Copenhagen or Hamburg (...)
