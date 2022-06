MedLife Micromedica Set to Open EUR1.8M Clinic in Bacau

MedLife Micromedica Set to Open EUR1.8M Clinic in Bacau. Micromedica, set up in 1995 and taken over in 2019 by MedLife, the biggest player on Romania’s private healthcare market, plans to open a clinic in Bacau this year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]