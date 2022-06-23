SN Nuclearelectrica SA launches the employer brand platform “Nucleus of Excellence”

SN Nuclearelectrica SA launches the employer brand platform “Nucleus of Excellence”. SN Nuclearelectrica SA launches the employer brand platform “Nucleus of Excellence” which is part of the strategy of preparing a new generation, a nucleus of excellence for SN Nuclearelectrica SA. The platform aims to develop career opportunities for both employees of Nuclearelectrica team, but (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]