France’s Lagardère Travel Retail Plans to Open 30 New Stores in Romania By Yearend

France’s Lagardère Travel Retail Plans to Open 30 New Stores in Romania By Yearend. French group Lagardère, present in Romania via Travel Retail, Lagardère Travel Retail, active in the travel retail sector, plans to open 30 new spaces in Romania by the end of this year, mainly focusing on proximity concepts and development in airport (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]