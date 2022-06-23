Apcom Distribution, Sole Apple Authorized Distributor in Romania, Sees Turnover Boom in 2021

Apcom Distribution, Sole Apple Authorized Distributor in Romania, Sees Turnover Boom in 2021. One of the oldest companies present on Romania’s IT market, Apcom IT Distribution, previously operating under the name of IRIS, which stands out on the market by being the sole authorized distributor of Apple gadgets in Romania, in 2021 joined the club of RON billionaires, after its turnover (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]